Vigil to be held for 19-year-old woman Chicago alderman says ShotSpotter could have saved

Sierra Evans was found dead in an alley hours after being gunned down on the city's South Side.

Sierra Evans was found dead in an alley hours after being gunned down on the city's South Side.

Sierra Evans was found dead in an alley hours after being gunned down on the city's South Side.

Sierra Evans was found dead in an alley hours after being gunned down on the city's South Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Family and friends will gather Wednesday to pay tribute to a woman who was shot and killed last weekend.

Police found 19-year-old Sierra Evans on Saturday morning in the 9500-block of South Avenue N in the city's East Side neighborhood.

Her family said she had been at a nearby party the night before.

The 5 p.m. vigil Wednesday will be held at the spot where Evans was found.

A Chicago alderman is calling for ShotSpotter to be reactivated after Evans' death.

READ ALSO | Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's battles with city council carry high stakes ahead of budget fight

Alderman David Moore, with the 17th Ward, said officers responded when a neighbor called 911 at 9 a.m. However, that was hours after the shooting actually happened.

"What saddens me is that a young lady had to, No. 1, die alone, but two, possibly could have gotten some help, some immediate help, and possibly could have survived," Moore said. "And possibly could have had enough evidence or captured the person that had done this so that we can bring justice."

ShotSpotter was deactivated on Sept. 23, days before Evans' death.

The city said it's looking for an alternative to the gunshot detection technology.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood