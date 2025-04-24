Woman stabbed near CTA Green Line station in South Austin, sources say

Video shows as police placed crime scene at the entrance of the station.

Video shows as police placed crime scene at the entrance of the station.

Video shows as police placed crime scene at the entrance of the station.

Video shows as police placed crime scene at the entrance of the station.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was stabbed on Thursday near a CTA Green Line station, sources told ABC7 Chicago.

The stabbing happened near the Central Station near Corcoran Place. Video shows as police placed crime scene at the entrance of the station.

Sources confirmed that a woman had been stabbed and taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

CTA said Green Line trains were running but not stopping at Central due to police activity.

Shuttle buses were going to be made available between Austin and Laramie.

No other information was available.

