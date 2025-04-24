24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Woman stabbed near CTA Green Line station in South Austin, sources say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, April 24, 2025 8:21PM
Woman stabbed near CTA Green Central Line station, sources say
Video shows as police placed crime scene at the entrance of the station.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was stabbed on Thursday near a CTA Green Line station, sources told ABC7 Chicago.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The stabbing happened near the Central Station near Corcoran Place. Video shows as police placed crime scene at the entrance of the station.

Sources confirmed that a woman had been stabbed and taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

CTA said Green Line trains were running but not stopping at Central due to police activity.

Shuttle buses were going to be made available between Austin and Laramie.

No other information was available.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW