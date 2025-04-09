VIDEO: Police searching for women seen attacking waitress at Pilsen restaurant

The attack happened on April 5th at El Taco Azteca on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A waitress was attacked by two women while working at a Pilsen restaurant, surveillance video shows.

The attack happened on Saturday at about 8:43 p.m. at El Taco Azteca in the 2100-block of W. CermakRoad, Chicago police said.

Surveillance video shows as two women kick, stomp and batter the 23-year-old waitress.

Restaurant owners said the suspects went in to allegedly dispute a food order. After eating their food, the women demanded a refund. When the server rejected the refund the women began to attack the waitress.

One of the suspects was seen going around the counter and dumping the victim's phone in water.

Police said the server was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be OK.

Anybody with information regarding the suspects is urged to call police.

