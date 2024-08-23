Common performs at Soldier Field DNC watch party as Harris accepts nomination at United Center

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The United Center wasn't the only large party in town Thursday night. Hundreds of people were at Soldier Field for a watch party on the final night of the Chicago Democratic National Convention.

It was considered one of the biggest DNC watch parties in Chicago. Hundreds of people filled the stands at Soldier Field to watch history unfold in a second arena.

Award-winning artist and Chicago-native Common kicked things off with a performance.

The crowd witnessed Vice President Kamala Harris formally accepting her party's nomination for president on the Soldier Field jumbo-tron.

"We're at a point in history where we really need to be focused on what's right for this country and how to move ahead," said Chris Del Signore, who is visiting from California.

The sold-out, free event was put on by the group "GoChiLife."

"The idea here is to let everybody in Chicago be part of this history in the making, and they deserve to," GoChiLife volunteer director Malcolm Weems. "This is their home."

Many Harris supporters said the work now begins as they look ahead to Election Day.

"I'm just going to quote Michelle," Chicago area native Caty Shenault said. "She said, 'When they go low, we go high.' But, we're going to go higher, and Kamala is higher."