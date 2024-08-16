DNC organizers unveil stage, podium inside United Center as convention approaches

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Democratic National Convention in Chicago is three days away and volunteers are getting ready to welcome thousands of visitors.

Volunteers and delegates are converging on the Windy City, amping up excitement ahead of the convention.

The arena inside the United Center is ready for primetime with Chicago about to be the center of attention for democratic politics.

A DNC volunteer appreciation rally was also held Thursday night at Wrigley Field, giving organizers an opportunity to rev up the thousands of people ready to make the DNC a reality.

A chairperson for the DNC host committee says volunteers range in age from 16 to 102.

Volunteers shared why they wanted to lend a hand...and what they are going to be doing.

"I'm going to be at Chicago Midway greeting the VIPs coming in, greeting them off the airplanes," said volunteer Crystal Flynn. "I'm going to be very proud."

Some local businesses near the United Center are also making their own preparations ahead of the DNC, boarding up windows in the case of any unrest.

Chicago Board-Up Services says it's been quite busy getting businesses ready.

More than a dozen businesses are taking these extra precautions, mainly in the West Loop, downtown and around the Daley Center with more businesses likely to take similar measures.