President Joe Biden to be keynote speaker on first night of DNC in Chicago, sources tell CNN

CHICAGO -- President Joe Biden will be the keynote speaker on the first night of the Democratic National Convention, sources told CNN Tuesday night.

Biden is expected to deliver the primetime speech on opening night, centering on his legacy and achievements before turning the attention to Vice President Kamala Harris.

The DNC takes place at Chicago's United Center Aug. 19-22.

Sources say former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama will speak on Tuesday, but the schedules are still in flux.

Its customary for the vice presidential nominee to speak on Wednesday, before the keynote speech from the presidential candidate on Thursday.

