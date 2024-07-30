City releases Democratic National Convention tourism guides highlighting all 77 neighborhoods

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In just a few weeks, a national spotlight will shine on Chicago when it hosts the Democratic National Convention in August, and tourism officials are doing what they can to make sure the city shines.

"The DNC is one of the most important events of the calendar year for us, not necessarily in terms of numbers, but exposure," said Jason Lesniewicz with Choose Chicago.

And with roughly 50,000 visitors expected, including 15,000 members of the media coming to town, it matters.

The DNC is expected to generate around $150 million in revenue for Chicago.

On Tuesday, the city's convention and tourism office worked in partnership with the 2024 Chicago host committee for the DNC to announce the release of a series of twelve visitor guides designed to showcase the diversity and vibrancy of Chicago.

The guides offer insight into where attendees and their families can go for some of the best cuisine in the city as well as cultural exposures that highlight all of Chicago's 77 neighborhoods, along with the message that despite the city's violent reputation, Chicago's communities are safe.

"We do need to tell the stories of our neighborhoods. Not all the great experiences are downtown. We do want people to explore our neighborhoods. We know a lot of our neighborhoods are safe," Lesniewicz said.

Most excursions will involve using public transportation, taxis and cabs or ride shares. Communities like Pullman, Little Village, Andersonville and Chinatown are all high on the list.

Chicago historian and TikTok star Shermann "Dilla" Thomas says his Mahogany Tours has already booked eight delegate tours through Chicago neighborhoods. He says as much as it is about having fun and enjoying the sights, it is also about seeing policy in action.

"It's cool, the DNC is coming to Chicago. It's cool they are going to spend millions of dollars here, but how much of that money is going to see the other side of Cermak, or how much of that see west of Damen? And those things mater because of November. You're going to want Black and Brown and Latino and Asian folks to vote," Thomas said.

The guides are being promoted on the Choose Chicago website as well as the DNC's.

The DNC takes place in Chicago Aug. 19-22.

Creators of the guide say it will live on well beyond the DNC. They plan on using it for other large-scale events and for anyone visiting the city of Chicago.