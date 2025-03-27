Contest underway to name dog caught running on Dan Ryan Expy.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is a contest underway to name a dog caught running on the Dan Ryan Expressway on Sunday.

Drivers were caught on camera pulling over to catch a dog on the loose.

It happened as cold rain was coming down on I-94 near 71st Street in the Greater Grand Crossing area.

Good Samaritan Shannon Fitzgerald took the pup in and said he is staying at her job DS Luxury which operates out of Vertiport Chicago.

Fitzgerald said the dog is not chipped, so he has been staying at the private helicopter airport in Pilsen.

She is asking Chicago to help come up with a name for him.

To help vote for a name, click here.

