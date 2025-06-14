Kennedy Expy. express lanes closure expected Saturday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For 12 hours, there will only be two outbound lanes open for construction on the Kennedy Expressway.

The I-90 express lanes will be closed starting Saturday, June 14 at 11 p.m. and are planned to open back up on Sunday at 11 a.m, according to IDOT.

Crews will move electrical lines for overhead traffic signs at Kedzie and Belmont avenues.

Extensive delays are expected as multiple events are planned for the weekend.

All plans are weather permitting.

