Driver shot at on Dan Ryan Expressway near West Chatham, Illinois State Police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are investigating a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway on the city's South Side.

The shooting happened on Tuesday at about 11:01 p.m. on the northbound lanes of I-94 at 79th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

The victim vehicle was shot twice from an unknown suspect, ISP said.

No injuries were reported.

Northbound lanes were temporarily closed but all were reopened by 1:59 p.m.

ISP did not provide any other details.

