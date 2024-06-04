WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

1 shot after crash on I-57 on South Side, Illinois State Police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, June 4, 2024 12:16PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was shot after a crash on I-57 on Chicago's South Side Monday night, Illinois State Police said.

Troopers responded to the report of a shooting in the northbound lanes of the expressway near 111th Street at about 10:07 p.m., police said.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Police said a crash occurred between two vehicles, with both vehicles pulling over.

A suspect from one vehicle then fired at the victim from another vehicle, police said.

LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out the latest conditions on our live traffic map

The victim was transported to a hospital and the suspect fled the scene, police said.

Police have blocked all lanes of the expressway at 119th Street as they investigate.

Further details were not immediately available.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW