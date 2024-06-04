1 shot after crash on I-57 on South Side, Illinois State Police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was shot after a crash on I-57 on Chicago's South Side Monday night, Illinois State Police said.

Troopers responded to the report of a shooting in the northbound lanes of the expressway near 111th Street at about 10:07 p.m., police said.

Police said a crash occurred between two vehicles, with both vehicles pulling over.

A suspect from one vehicle then fired at the victim from another vehicle, police said.

The victim was transported to a hospital and the suspect fled the scene, police said.

Police have blocked all lanes of the expressway at 119th Street as they investigate.

Further details were not immediately available.

