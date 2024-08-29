Chicago facing $982M budget shortfall for 2025, forecast shows

Mayor Brandon Johnson sidestepped the question of whether a property tax hike is on the table

Chicago is facing a massive budget shortfall of nearly a billion dollars for 2025 and Mayor Brandon Johnson says he is working on solutions.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city of Chicago is facing a massive budget shortfall that is approaching nearly a billion dollars for 2025.

Mayor Brandon Johnson and his budget team briefed reporters on some of the reasons, but offering few specifics about how they plan to address it.

The mayor sidestepped the question of whether a property tax hike is on the table to help close the $982 million budget gap.

"This is just a forecast," Mayor Johnson said. "It's a moment in time, and so no decision will be made just based upon a forecasting. But what I will say is that I'm very much committed to our overall vision of investing in people."

Some of the deficit is blamed on increased labor costs and anticipated increases with a new firefighters contract that is being negotiated and will include back pay.

The city is also increasing its pension payments and anticipating a drop in revenue from the gas tax with prices expected to go down

The mayor said he will work with stakeholders, including labor and the business community to come up with solutions.

"There are litany or plethora amount of options that are on the table that my administration will be exploring collectively," Mayor Johnson said.

The mayor would not tip his hand on whether he will look to video gaming or putting slots in the airports to help raise revenue.

But the city is looking at reinstating some fees and rates that were put on hold during the pandemic. But they are not relying on the remaining Covid funds the city received or factoring in adding a city tax on grocery after the state tax goes away.

And they are budgeting $150 million to deal with the ongoing migrant situation, the same as last year.

"As much as we are faced with challenges, it has not disrupted my vision to invest in people and especially the West and South sides of Chicago," Johnson said.

The budget team has made no determination of there will have to be any cuts.

"There are a number of options that you know we will explore what, what we're working to safeguard against is harm to constituents, to everyday people," Johnson said.

And though the city was able to close this year's previously projected deficit of $538 million, the revised forecast shows the city is still facing a $223 million deficit for the rest of this year, mainly blamed on $175 million pension contribution due from Chicago Public Schools and a shortfall in corporate tax revenue.

The city is looking at several cost reductions to address the gap.

"We're evaluating all of the different tools in our in in our toolbox, including looking at slowing down hiring, an outright hiring freeze, as well as reducing other non discretionary spending, sorry, other discretionary spending that our departments have within the budgets," City Budget Director Annette Guzman said.

The mayor remains committed to his progressive vision for the city, but how he will pay for it remains unclear.

"The investments that we have made as a down payment my vision and mission is still committed to, to moving those investments forward while also repairing the damage that we inherited," Mayor Johnson said.