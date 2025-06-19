Faith leaders lead protest outside South Loop immigration facility, demand end to ICE raids

Pastor Julie Contreras and Father Michael Pfleger led a protest at a South Loop, Chicago immigration facility Thursday, demanding an end to ICE raids.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group continued the fight for immigrants on Thursday, praying and protesting right outside of an immigration building in the South Loop.

One woman there said she has been living in fear because of the ICE raids that have now impacted her family in Chicago.

There was moment of prayer and unity outside the immigration building, demanding an end to the ICE raids happening across the country.

Pastor Julie Contreras and Father Michael Pfleger led the protest as the group held crosses.

"We're asking them to look inside their souls for that faith and not let their hearts become as cold as ice," Contreras said.

"We're living in a nation right now of intimidation and persecution," Pfleger said.

The importance of Thursday's protest was seen through Catalina Arroyo. She's been housing her young niece and nephew in fear of ICE visiting their home, even though she says their parents are U.S. Citizens.

Pastor Contreras translated the interview for ABC7 as the woman explained the new reality her family has to live through.

"I have a lot of family and I have children that came unaccompanied and I don't want immigration to ever come to my home," Arroyo said.

Many local immigrants are worried about being detained even though they are in the country legally, and that's why Arroyo is asking the government to reconsider how they approach ICE raids.

"I want them to let this touch their heart because the children are not criminals," Arroyo said. "We are here for a better future... and for the good of all our families."

The demand for action continued as the group planed to sit outside the immigration building for hours.