U.S. reps. denied access to Broadview immigration facility; Speaker Johnson tours Chicago ICE office

While Illinois U.S. representatives were denied access to a Broadview immigration facility, House Speaker Mike Johnson toured the Chicago ICE office.

BROADVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- For the second straight day, Illinois U.S. House representatives attempted to enter a federally-operated facility, but said they were denied access.

Their unannounced visit to what they're calling a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement processing center in Broadview came on the same day Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson visited the Chicago ICE Field Office downtown.

Local leaders and immigrant advocacy groups continue to draw attention to the Trump administration's focus on Chicago in carrying out the president's mass deportation program.

The representatives are demanding ICE to be transparent and allow for due process.

"We have been here for over an hour seeking to meet with the field director," Illinois U.S. Representative Jesús Chuy García said. "They won't open the door."

Congressman García and three other members of congress, Danny Davis, Delia Ramirez and Jonathan Jackson, all stood on the steps of a Broadview facility they believe is being used to unlawfully detain people.

"Yes, that is a strong possibility," Rep. Davis said.

Video showed the representatives' attempts to make contact with anyone inside.

"Someone who came out here, masked, unnamed, refused to identify himself, told us that we need to send an email requesting access to this building," García said.

While the four Democratic lawmakers were turned away, Speaker Johnson, a Republican, visited the Chicago ICE Field Office downtown, and appeared on Fox News Wednesday morning.

"I tell you what, they've got a very difficult job here in this deep blue territory with a mayor who is on the wrong side of the law, and they're doing everything they can," Johnson said. "It's a patriotic duty. They're understaffed. They're overwhelmed with the workload. They're trying to go after the dangerous, criminal, illegal aliens that are in the country harming American citizens."

Congressman García pushed back on that narrative, saying ICE is specifically targeting law-abiding people.

"U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents, people here under color of law, people seeking asylum, people with work permits, are being kidnapped and arrested," García said.

Joining the representatives were dozens of immigrant rights activists, marching down the street outside the "ICE processing center," demanding accountability.

"Why does this federal agency, funded by tax dollars, operate with absolutely no transparency?" said Lawrence Benito with the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights. "We know why, because they are trying to hide conditions, period."

ABC7 has reached out the the Department of Homeland Security for comment.