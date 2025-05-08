Chicago faith leaders react to Pope Leo XIV's impact on other religions

Some of Chicago’s faith leaders are hopeful that Pope Leo XIV will continue the legacy of Pope Francis.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- While the choice of a new pope was a major event for the Catholic Church and their faithful, it was also eventful for other faith leaders.

"I believe this is a good pick and I believe he knows enough about immigrants, enough about marginalized communities," Reverand Robin Hood of Redeemed Outreach Ministries said.

Although a world away from Rome, the West Side activist said the interconnectivity of faith binds everyone; regardless of how we worship.

He and others hope the new pope will be the people's pope and address concerns over the church's role in the world as it grapples with contemporary issues.

"I think that most times we look at the Catholic Church and look at the pope as being a politician without politics," Pastor Floyd James of Greater Rock Baptist Church said. "I think that's going to carry over and that will look beyond the political side and say this is a religious leader."

Well-known faith leader, Father Michael Pfleger said he believes Pope Leo XIV as a protégé of Pope Francis. Adding that he is uniquely positioned to navigate the complexities of an increasingly polarized and divided world.

"The world is saying this is what they're looking for," Father Pfleger said. "I think this guy brings it forward.... He's going to be a centrist."

While there's some concern, the Catholic Church could move toward a more traditional stance, some community faith leaders said ultimately it comes down to ministering to the people's needs.

"It's really not about black or white, it's about humanity," Rev. Paul Jakes, the president of Christian Council on Urban Affairs said.

