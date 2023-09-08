WATCH LIVE

CTA receiving its largest-ever federal infrastructure grant for Red Line extension project

Friday, September 8, 2023 10:55AM
The CTA is receiving its largest infrastructure grant ever for the Red Line extension project.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson and Senator Dick Durbin will announce the largest transit infrastructure grant ever awarded to the CTA.

The federal government has pledged $1.973 billion for the Red Line Extension project.

The project will add 5.6 miles of rail from 95th Street to Chicago's Far South side near 130th Street. It includes four new train stations near 103rd Street, 111th Street, Michigan Avenue, and 130th Street.

CTA completes environmental review for Red Line extension on Far South Side

Officials said the project has advanced into the next phase of the federal "New Starts" program. That's a critical step to secure funding.

