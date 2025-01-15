24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
1 critically injured in Northwest Side fire, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, January 15, 2025 10:20AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person was critically injured from a fire on the Northwest Side Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

Police officers responded at about 12:52 a.m. to the 2300-block of North Meade Avenue with firefighters on the scene fighting a fire.

A male victim was pulled from the fire and suffered a laceration to his neck and burns throughout his body, police said.

The victim was transported to Loyola Medical Center in critical condition.

Further details on the fire were not immediately available.

