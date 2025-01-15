1 critically injured in Northwest Side fire, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person was critically injured from a fire on the Northwest Side Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

Police officers responded at about 12:52 a.m. to the 2300-block of North Meade Avenue with firefighters on the scene fighting a fire.

A male victim was pulled from the fire and suffered a laceration to his neck and burns throughout his body, police said.

The victim was transported to Loyola Medical Center in critical condition.

Further details on the fire were not immediately available.

