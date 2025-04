1 found dead after South Shore apartment fire, Chicago police say

Chicago police said a man was found dead after a fire in a South Shore apartment building Monday morning.

Chicago police said a man was found dead after a fire in a South Shore apartment building Monday morning.

Chicago police said a man was found dead after a fire in a South Shore apartment building Monday morning.

Chicago police said a man was found dead after a fire in a South Shore apartment building Monday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was found dead after a fire in a South Shore apartment building Monday morning, Chicago police said.

Police responded to the fire at about 3:22 a.m. in the 7800-block of South Shore Drive and the Chicago Fire Department was already on seen fighting the fire.

A 27-year-old man was found unresponsive on the third floor of the apartment building and pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.