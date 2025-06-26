6 injured, 3 gravely, in West Side fire, Chicago Fire Department says

The Chicago Fire Department gives an update on a West Side apartment fire that left six people injured.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Six people were hospitalized, three in grave condition, after an extra-alarm fire in a West Side apartment Thursday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The fire broke out in a third floor apartment at about 1:53 a.m. in the 5200-block of West North Avenue.

CFD officials said five people were rescued from windows and another person made it out on a stairwell.

Six people, four adults and two children, were transported to hospitals, with three in grave condition, fire officials said.

The fire was was struck by about 3:47 a.m.

Further details were not immediately available.

