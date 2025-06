Chicago firefighters battle apartment building fire in Ukrainian Village

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago firefighters are battling an apartment building fire Thursday on the Northwest Side.

The fire broke out in the 2300 block of West Chicago Avenue in Ukrainian Village.

Chopper 7 was over the scene, where multiple CFD firefighters could be seen on a building with flames and smoke shooting out of the roof.

No further information about the fire was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.