CFD battling large fire at apparent South Side furniture store | LIVE

Friday, February 21, 2025 1:17AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago fire crews are battling a large fire on Chicago's South Side Thursday night.

Chopper 7 was over the scene near 112th Street and Michigan Avenue in Roseland about 6:40 p.m.

Large flames and heavy black smoke could be seen coming from a building.

Chicago fire crews are battling a large blaze at 112th Street and Michigan Avenue in Roseland Thursday night.

A sign on the front of the building read, Elegant Furniture & Linen.

Chicago fire officials did not immediately provide any information about the blaze.

