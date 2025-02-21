CFD battling large fire at apparent South Side furniture store | LIVE

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago fire crews are battling a large fire on Chicago's South Side Thursday night.
Chopper 7 was over the scene near 112th Street and Michigan Avenue in Roseland about 6:40 p.m.
Large flames and heavy black smoke could be seen coming from a building.
A sign on the front of the building read, Elegant Furniture & Linen.
Chicago fire officials did not immediately provide any information about the blaze.
This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.