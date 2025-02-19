Elderly man killed in Naperville house fire identified by officials

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- An elderly man has been identified as the man killed in a large house fire in Naperville on Tuesday afternoon.

Naperville police responded to the fire in the 3500-block of Redwing Court, not too far from Scullen Middle School, just after 3:15 p.m.

Chopper 7 was over the scene, where smoke could be seen billowing out of the home.

The fire department said their crews also responded and tried to rescue a man trapped on the second floor. But officials said rescue efforts were hampered by the intensity of the fire, which was burning on both floors and collapsed an interior stairwell.

Officials said the man who was trapped did not survive, and another person was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Krishna Emmadi was identified as the man killed in the fire. He was in his late 70s.

The owner of the home told ABC7 that Emmadi was his father-in-law.

The man said his father-in-law had limited mobility and was unable to escape the flames.

He added that his mother-in-law was taken to a hospital out of precaution.

The homeowner said the fire was apparently started by candles that were burning in the house, though the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

