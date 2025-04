78-year-old man killed in fire in Englewood, Chicago officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 78-year old man died in a fire Saturday afternoon on the city's South Side.

The fire broke out at a home near 57th Street and South Princeton Avenue in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.

A man, 78, was pronounced dead in relation to the fire, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.

The name of the man hasn't been released.

The cause of the fire was not yet known.