CFD battling extra-alarm fire near Lake Street on West Side, disrupting CTA Green Line | LIVE

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Fire Department is battling an extra-alarm fire on the West Side Wednesday morning.

The fire is in a building in 5000-block of Cicero Avenue, which is near CTA tracks.

The CTA says no Green Line trains are running between Ashland/Lake and Harlem/Lake due to the fire.

Further details were not immediately available.