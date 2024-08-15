12 people at West Town migrant shelter hospitalized, Chicago fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago fire officials said 12 people staying at a migrant shelter on Chicago's North Side had to be taken to the hospital Thursday.

They were all transported from the shelter in the 1300 block of North Elston Avenue, in the West Town community.

None of the patients have life-threatening conditions, a spokesperson for the Chicago Fire Department said.

Officials did not immediately provide an exact reason for the hospitalizations.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for more updates.

