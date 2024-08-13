Migrant surge no longer expected ahead of DNC, but city remains ready for new arrivals: deputy mayor

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some Chicago leaders had expressed concerns about a possible migrant influx just before the Democratic National Convention, which is happening next week.

There was worry that migrants would arrive by the busloads, creating more challenges for a city already with a lot on its plate. But so far, that is not the case.

The camp counselor keeps basketball drills moving at New Life Centers.

It is a camp for children who have recently arrived in Chicago with their families.

"There's a big need for our new arrivals, especially for work, housing and building community. Five years ago, there was 7,000, 10,000 Venezuelans. Now, all of a sudden, you have 40,000-plus," said New Life Center Senior Director of New Vecinos Andre Gordillo.

The senior director of New Vecinos, which means neighbors, says while they are still helping thousands of new arrivals, they have not seen a bus of new arrivals at the landing where they assist welcoming travelers for weeks.

"There's been some time for agencies service providers to catch up, even though they are pretty backed up," Gordillo said.

While the city still sees new arrivals daily, the numbers are lower.

"Now that the numbers are lower, the landing zone, in terms of the daily count of people coming, we are able to focus more on this long-term efforts like integration and inclusion into our city and into this region," said Chicago Deputy Mayor of Immigrant, Migrant and Refugee Rights Beatriz Ponce de Leon.

If there is an influx next week, during the DNC, Ponce de Leon says there are ready.

"We have capacity in our shelter system to take people in very quickly. We've also planned, got just in time beds that would be available if we max out our shelter system," Ponce de Leon said.

The reduced numbers of new arrivals are believed to be due to a federal order. While that order is being challenged in court, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports encounters at the southwest border ports of entry are down 29% from May to June.

