Chicago firefighters rescues residents from burning South Shore apartment building

Chicago firefighters rescued residents of an apartment building fire in the South Shore neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Chicago firefighters rescued residents of an apartment building fire in the South Shore neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Chicago firefighters rescued residents of an apartment building fire in the South Shore neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Chicago firefighters rescued residents of an apartment building fire in the South Shore neighborhood Wednesday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago firefighters rescued residents of an apartment building in the South Shore neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out on the fifth floor of an apartment building in the 7400-block of South Shore Drive, the Chicago Fire Department said.

Firefighters could be seen helping people down ladders after they climbed through the window.

"Someone just passed by toward the hallway, knocking on everybody's door and we all just came out to see who it was but we just heard people saying there was a fire in the building and they right away evacuated everybody," Angelica Hernandez, who was evacuated from the building, said.

There is no word of any serious injuries, but one woman said her pet is missing,.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

