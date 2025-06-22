BreakingUS inserts itself into Israel's war with Iran, strikes 3 nuclear sites
Man killed in garage fire on Far South Side identified, officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, June 22, 2025 1:02PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man who was killed in a fire on the city's Far South Side has now been identified.

A garage fire broke out Saturday morning in the 10900 block of South Buffalo Avenue in the East Side neighborhood, Chicago Fire Department officials said.

A man was found at the the scene of the fire and was initially reported to be in critical condition. CFD later confirmed the man died.

He was identified Sunday as 61-year-old Felipe Magallanes, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.

No further information was available as CFD said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

