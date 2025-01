Firefighters battle flames and extreme cold in Heart of Chicago, video shows

Firefighters battled a house fire near Cullerton and Paulina amid the frigid temperatures on Tuesday night.

Firefighters battled a house fire near Cullerton and Paulina amid the frigid temperatures on Tuesday night.

Firefighters battled a house fire near Cullerton and Paulina amid the frigid temperatures on Tuesday night.

Firefighters battled a house fire near Cullerton and Paulina amid the frigid temperatures on Tuesday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago firefighters battled flames and the extreme cold on Tuesday night.

The fire broke out in an apartment building at Cullerton and Paulina around 8 p.m. in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood.

Officials said six people were able to safely escape the building, but they will have to find other housing now.

Video shows a warming bus at the scene for those who were displaced.

No word on what caused the fire.

No injuries have been reported.