Chicago firefighters battle South Shore apartment fire in blistering cold, officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, January 20, 2025 6:58PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Multiple apartment units were destroyed in a building fire on Monday, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The fire happened around noon at 1951 E 73rd Place in the city's South Shore neighborhood, officials said.

Fire officials said the fire extended to all three floors of the apartment building.

No injures were reported and officials said nobody was taken to the hospital/

Chopper 7 was over the scene as firefighters worked to extinguish hotspots.

Wind chills were forecast to get between -15 to -25 on Monday.

