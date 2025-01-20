Chicago weather: Dangerous cold temperatures continue in Chicago area Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The bitterly cold weather continues Monday with wind chills well below zero.

ABC7 Accuweather Meteorologist Tracy Butler says wind chills are forecast to get between -15 to -25 Monday.

Wind chills Tuesday morning could reach as low as -30 degrees and Wednesday morning is also forecast to have below zero wind chills.

Temperatures reached -1 degree at O'Hare Airport Monday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Cold Weather Advisory for Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, La Salle, McHenry, Will counties in Illinois as well as Lake and Porter counties in Indiana until noon Monday.

The city of Chicago has opened warming centers for the extreme cold, but Chicago Public Library locations are closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Day holiday. Residents can also call 311 for more information about warming centers.

Drivers in need of assistance on the Illinois Tollway can call *999 to get assistance from the Zero Weather Road Patrols.

Both Monday and Tuesday are non-attendance days for CPS students.

Wind chills will be -10 to -20 late Sunday, -15 to -25 Monday morning, -15 to -30 Tuesday morning, and -10 to -20 Wednesday morning.

In such cold conditions, frostbite can develop on exposed skin in 10 minutes or less, so people should don coats, hats and gloves and minimize time outdoors, said Connor Smith, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Bismarck.

Warning signs of frostbite include numbness, pale or waxy skin, redness or pain.

The CDC recommends immediately getting out of the cold and into a warmer environment if this occurs. Avoid rubbing the frostbitten area or walking on frostbitten feet or toes, as this can cause more damage. Instead, put the frostbitten areas in warm - not hot - water. If this is not available, use body heat from other parts of the body to warm the area, such as by placing frostbitten hands or fingers in an armpit. Do not use heating pads or heat from a stove, as the affected areas may easily burn.

People with asthma, chronic lung disease, or other respiratory conditions or illnesses are at higher risk when temperatures drop because cold, dry air irritates the airways, said Dr. Haitham Khraishah, a preventive cardiologist at University Hospitals Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute and an assistant professor of medicine at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.

This leads to greater inflammation and causes muscles around the airways to constrict, which can lead to wheezing, coughing, shortness of breath or a burning feeling in the chest, especially during exertion.

Temperatures moderate some toward the end of next week, but will still be cold.

AP News contributed to this report.