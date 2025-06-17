Chicago Fire unveil renderings of proposed South Loop soccer stadium

New stadium will be located on Roosevelt Road and the Chicago River

The Chicago Fire Football Club have released renderings of a stadium proposal in "The 78" in the South Loop.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Fire have unveiled renderings of a proposed stadium in the South Loop.

The team shared plans during a virtual town hall hosted by Third Ward Alderman Pat Dowell.

She had said she was surprised earlier this month when the team announced the stadium would anchor the new development called "The 78" along the Chicago River.

The Fire says the stadium will fit around 22,000 fans and was designed by Gensler in "Chicago School" fashion.

"I love this city and its architecture," said Joe Mansueto. "This stadium is adding to Chicago's iconic skyline, so I want it to look timeless. It will look like it's always belonged here, but with the modern innovations required for a world-class soccer club."

"The vision for the Chicago Fire FC stadium was set during our interview with the team - to exemplify "MLS 3.0" and establish a new standard for the fan and hospitality experience," said Kirk Funkhouser, Principal-in-Charge, Gensler. "We design every space with an eye toward elevating the match day experience and look forward to delivering an exceptional venue that Chicagoans, players, coaches, and staff will enjoy for years to come."

The team says the stadium can also host other happenings including concerts and community events.

