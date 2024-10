Man seriously injured in apartment fire in Beverly, Chicago fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was badly hurt in an apartment fire Thursday on the city's South Side.

The fire happened near 104th Street and South Claremont Avenue in the Beverly neighborhood.

The Chicago Fire Department said a man was taken to a hospital with severe injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the fire were not immediately known.

