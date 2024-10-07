Firefighters battle massive house fire near Whiting High School in Indiana, no injuries reported

WHITING, Ind. (WLS) -- Firefighters are at the scene of a massive house fire in Whiting, Indiana.

Chopper 7 is over the scene near Oliver and 119th Street, just across the street from Whiting High School. There is also an elementary school down the street.

What caused the fire is was not immediately apparent, but the home in which it originated was quickly engulfed in flames. That home appeared to be destroyed as firefighters got the flames under control around 5 p.m. Two other homes on either side of that house were also damaged. Two garages and a carriage house in the back, near the alley, were also destroyed, based on what was visible from the sky.

Whiting fire department officials said no injuries have been reported.

White Mayor Steve Spebar is out of town at a conference, but was briefed on the fire and also said he had not heard of any injuries.

It was not known whether anyone was home at the time the fire broke out. No further details were immediately available.