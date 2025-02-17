Boy, 6, killed in West Rogers Park apartment fire identified by officials

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 6-year-old boy has been identified after he was killed in an apartment fire on Friday.

The fire happened in the 2700-block of Granville Avenue in West Rogers Park about 11 a.m. Friday.

The blaze took up the 12-unit, three-and-a-half-story apartment building.

The boy was identified as Milan Campbell.

Two firefighters were also taken to a hospital, CFD said. They are in good condition, after stairs on which they were standing collapsed, fire officials said.

Firefighters said the fire started in the first-floor unit, where the mother and child lived.

The boy was badly burned, and his mother tried to rescue him, CFD said.

One resident, along with two other neighbors, broke down the door of the unit that was on fire and tried to go in to save the child who was trapped, but the smoke was too intense.

Chopper 7 was over the scene late Friday morning, as about 100 firefighters worked in frigid conditions in an effort to put the fire out.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

