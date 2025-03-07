Ravenswood house fire sends man to hospital: CFD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was taken to the hospital after a fire on Chicago's North Side Thursday evening.

Chicago fire crews battled a house fire in the 5100-block of North Oakley Avenue in Ravenswood about 5:30 p.m.

Flames could be seen shooting through the home's roof and heavy smoke was visible at one point.

The fire was out before 6 p.m., CFD said.

The man was taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital in an unknown condition, Chicago fire officials on the scene said.

It was not immediately clear how the fire started.

