Chicago fire paramedics save life of 1-year-old baby suffering cardiac arrest

Lurie Children's Hospital awared the paramedics the "Community Hero Award."

ByStephanie Wade WLS logo
Wednesday, May 28, 2025 5:19PM
Officials say 13-month old Arbora is alive today thanks to CPR perfromed by her parents and paramedics.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 13-month-old baby is alive today thanks to the quick action by Chicago Fire Department paramedics.

In March, Arbora was suffering a cardiac arrest because of an unknown blood clot.

The child's parents Tim and Tina started performing CPR to the best of their ability until emergency responders got there.

Paramedics quickly jumped into action and continued CPR and other advanced life support efforts.

On Wednesday, five members from Ambulance 74 and Truck 6 were awarded the "Community Hero Award" by Project ADAM at Lurie Children's Hospital.

Emergency professionals reminded everyone about the importance of learning CPR and how to use an AED.

They say it can make all the difference in emergencies like this one.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
