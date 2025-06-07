2 firefighters injured in Lincoln Park apartment fire, CFD officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Chicago firefighters were injured in an apartment fire Saturday on the city's North Side.

The fire broke out at a building in the 2300 block of North Ashland Avenue in Lincoln Park, Chicago Fire Department officials said.

CFD firefighters responded to the apartment fire on the third floor of a building with multiple units, officials said.

Two CFD members were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, the department told ABC7.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.