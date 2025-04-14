Fire destroys vehicles at Burnside auto repair shop, video shows

The fire happened in Burnside at about 12:24 a.m. on Monday, April 14.

The fire happened in Burnside at about 12:24 a.m. on Monday, April 14.

The fire happened in Burnside at about 12:24 a.m. on Monday, April 14.

The fire happened in Burnside at about 12:24 a.m. on Monday, April 14.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Multiple vehicles were destroyed after a large fire at a South Side auto repair shop.

The fire happened at about 12:24 am on Monday, according to Chicago police.

Officers responded to the 1200-block of E. 95th Street in the Burnside neighborhood to a call of a fire at an auto repair shop.

The address coincides with a business named Interstate Auto Repair.

CPD said when officers arrived, the Chicago Fire Department was already extinguishing the fire.

Video shows multiple vehicles were damaged in the fire.

CFD is investigating.

No other information was made available.

