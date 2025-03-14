Firefighters battle building fire in Ukrainian Village, video shows

Video shows as dozens of Chicago firefighters worked to put out the flames on Friday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago firefighters battled a building blaze on the city's Northwest Side, video shows.

ABC7 Chicago's cameras captured as dozens of firefighters worked the scene at about 11 a.m. near Thomas Street and Damen Avenue.

Video shows as dozens watched as crews responded to the Ukrainian Village fire.

The extent of the damaged to the building have not been released.

It is unknown if anybody was injured in the fire.

ABC7 has reached out to the Chicago Fire Department for more information.