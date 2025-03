6 hospitalized in Kenwood apartment fire, officials say

The fire happened on 46th Street neer Woodlawn Avenue before 5 a.m. on Sunday.

The fire happened on 46th Street neer Woodlawn Avenue before 5 a.m. on Sunday.

The fire happened on 46th Street neer Woodlawn Avenue before 5 a.m. on Sunday.

The fire happened on 46th Street neer Woodlawn Avenue before 5 a.m. on Sunday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Half a dozen people were injured in an apartment fire on the city's South Side.

The fire happened at an apartment near East 46th Street and Woodlawn Avenue in the Kenmore neighborhood.

The Chicago Fire Department said six people were taken to the hospital.

Five of them are seriously hurt.

Officials told ABC7 one victim jumped from the building.

There is no word yet on how the fire started.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.