2 children killed in house fire in Carpentersville, fire officials say

CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Two children were killed in a house fire Sunday morning in the northwest suburbs.

The fire broke out at a home in the 1700 block of Kingston Circle in Carpentersville, fire officials said.

Crews from the Carpentersville Fire Department responded to the fire around 9:38 a.m. officials said.

Multiple people were trapped inside the home at the time of the fire.

Two children died as a result of the fire, Carpentersville Fire Chief William Anaszewicz said.

Two people were rescued from the burning building and taken to local hospitals, the chief said.

Crews are still on the scene investigating the cause of the fire.

The Carpentersville Fire Department is being assisted by the Illinois State Fire Marshall and the Kane County Task Force in the investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

The is a breaking news story. Watch Eyewitness News at 5 p.m. on ABC7 for a full report.