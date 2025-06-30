Vigil planned Monday for 4 killed in West Side apartment building fire

Fire under investigation for possible arson

A vigil is planned Monday for 4 people killed by possible arson in a North Avenue apartment building in Austin, Chicago. The fire displaced dozens.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A vigil is planned for Monday night at the spot where four people were killed in an apartment building fire in Chicago.

A 5-year-old child and a pregnant mother were among the victims last Thursday in the 5200-block of West North Avenue in Austin.

Chicago police say the fire was set on purpose.

No arrests have been made.

Some people who live in the neighborhood reported hearing gunshots before seeing the fire.

Thirty-Seventh Ward Alderman Emma Mitts says she's been told the fire is the result of a domestic dispute between two men.

"Apparently there was some shooting outside first, and then that's when someone throw a Molotov bombs," Mitts said.

There's a $5,000 reward being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

A balloon release is set for 6 p.m.

The Red Cross said the massive blaze displaced over two dozen people.