1 remains missing after West Side apartment fire leaves 3 dead

Fire under investigation for possible arson

The Chicago Fire Department said a deadly North Avenue apartment fire is under investigation for possible arson as one person remains missing.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The search for a missing person continues after a deadly apartment fire in the Austin neighborhood Thursday.

The fire that left three people dead is being investigated for possible arson, although it's still unclear what exactly sparked the fire.

The fire in the apartment building in the 5200-block of West North Avenue also left three others injured.

Chicago police said the deceased victims included a five-year-old boy, a 32-year-old woman and a 76-year-old man. A four-year-old boy was among those injured. Their identities were not yet known.

Some people who live in the neighborhood reported hearing gunshots before seeing the fire.

Thirty-Seventh Ward Alderman Emma Mitts said she's been told the fire is the result of a domestic dispute between two men.

Thursday, ATF agents were at the scene helping with the investigation.

Heavy machinery tore through what's left of a charred apartment building. This cleared the way for crews to search for anyone who still might be in the building.

Andrea Boyd is hoping crews might find her loved one in the burnt wreckage.

"I'm just waiting on the detectives to see if she's in there," Boyd said. "They told me to give them a moment to check."

Authorities have not officially released the cause of the fire.

The Red Cross said the massive blaze displaced over two dozen people.