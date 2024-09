Woman gravely injured in South Side townhouse fire, Chicago fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A townhouse fire on Chicago's South Side a left a woman in grave condition Sunday.

Chicago Fire Department officials said flames broke out at a townhouse on South King Drive near 93rd Street in West Chesterfield.

Crews rescued a woman in her 60s and brought her to a hospital. At last check, she was gravely injured.

Neighbors told AB7 it wasn't the first fire in the building.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

No further information was immediately available.