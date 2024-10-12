Chicago firefighters battle blaze at West Side building on Ogden Ave

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago firefighters are at the scene of a large structure fire in the city's Lawndale neighborhood.

Emergency crews responded to the scene in the 4100-block of West Ogden Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

The fire is at a three-story building that appears to be commercial. So far there have not been reports of any injuries.

The fire had completely gutted the building by 10:30 p.m., and there was a large CFD presence at the scene.

Information about what caused the fire or details about the building that is ablaze have not yet been released.

Firefighters continued to work to contain the flames late into the night.

