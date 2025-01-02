Chicago firefighters respond to fire at high-rise building in Gold Coast, video shows

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Multiple roads were block on Thursday morning after a fire at a high-rise building on the city's North Side.

Chopper 7 was over the scene at 7 a.m. showing the large response from the Chicago Fire Department.

The fire happened at a high-rise building at State and Maple streets in the city's Gold Coast neighborhood.

Video captured by Chopper 7 showed black smoke stains near a balcony on the 12th floor.

Traffic was blocked from Oak Street to Cedar Street in the area due to the response.

It is unknown if anybody was injured.

