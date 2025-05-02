24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Chicago Firehouse Restaurant holding brunch for firefighters days after fallen CFD captain's funeral

Brunch comes days after funeral for fallen CFD Captain David Meyer

ByChristian Piekos WLS logo
Friday, May 2, 2025 10:48AM
South Loop restaurant treating Chicago firefighters to special brunch
Chicago Firehouse Restaurant in South Loop holding special brunch for firefighters ahead of International Firefighters Day.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group is cooking up brunch to recognize the first responders.

The Chicago Firehouse Restaurant is saying 'thank you' to firefighters from across the city with a brunch ahead of National Firefighters' Day on Sunday.

Of course, Friday's kind gesture comes soon after CFD laid Captain David Meyer to rest after he was killed responding to a fire last month.

Later Friday morning, firefighters will gather outside the restaurant for a roll call with a salute in Meyer's honor.

There are also different organizations in attendance, all with the mission of uplifting and supporting our firefighters, including the Chicago Fire Department Foundation and CFD's Gold Badge Society.

Students from Old St. Mary's School will also stop by to deliver art to the firefighters themselves as another small way of just saying 'thank you.'

Hundreds of firefighters are expected to attend the breakfast.

