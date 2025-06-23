Chicago, Frankfort teens to compete in Jimmy Awards Monday night in New York City

Two Chicago and Frankfort teens will compete in the 2025 Jimmy Awards Monday night, representing Illinois and Broadway in Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Jimmy Awards are presented in New York Monday night, honoring high school students who excel in musical theater, from across the country.

Jamaur Houston of Chicago and Sophia Leverett of Frankfort are representing Illinois and Broadway in Chicago at the event.

They spoke with ABC7 Chicago before leaving to compete.

"I was very surprised. We really had no idea; it was a complete shock," said Houston, who attended Chicago Academy for the Arts.

The crowd reaction was good for Houston. He had a lot of people pulling for him.

When they called his name, the crowd went wild.

"My friends and family, they have supported me so much. They are there for every single thing," Houston said.

They were proud of what he was doing up there.

"I couldn't believe so many people were cheering for me. I'm just overwhelmed with joy. And when they called your name, I was like, 'thank you Jesus.' That's all I could say," said Sophia Leverett, a Providence Catholic High School nominee.

"I just have so much hope and faith for me and Sophia, when we go to New York. And we go to Michigan in the fall, yes, both going to Michigan: class of 2029 Musical Theatre," Houston said.

Two Black kids are representing the state of Illinois.

"That feels amazing. I would have never saw that coming. I've never felt more represented, and to be able to represent our community is so empowering and amazing," Houston said.

"Apparently we are the first two actors of color to go down to the Jimmy Awards. We're kind of making history in a way; that's kind of crazy to think. Now, we're at a point in our lives, instead of watching history unfold, we're part of that history, as well. So, it's really cool," Leverett said. "I'm so excited to go to the Jimmys with him; he's a great actor, and he makes me a greater actress. And, I love that about him."

"Sophia and I, we don't know what's about to happen to us. But I can just feel everything is going to be so different, and I'm so excited to accept this change," Houston said.

The University of Michigan program that accepted both Houston and Leverett is elite, only accepting about 24 students a year.

Watch the Jimmy Awards on YouTube starting at 6:30 p.m.