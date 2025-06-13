Chicago native to compete against teens from across US for Jimmy Award in New York City

A Chicago Academy for the Arts grad and Humboldt Park native will compete against teens from across the US for a Jimmy Award on Broadway in NYC.

NEW YORK (WLS) -- Jamaur Houston is about to compete against teens from across the nation for a Jimmy Award, representing Illinois and his hometown, Chicago.

The musical theater standout said he's ready for the bright lights of Broadway.

Jamaur Houston and Sophia Leverett won the Illinois High School Musical Theatre Award, presented by Broadway in Chicago last month.

Now, it's on to the Jimmys in New York.

"It makes me a little nervous; there's 110 nominees. So, it's a bigger group, but I have faith. And I'm there for the experience, to learn and to have fun," Houston said.

Houston grew up in Humboldt Park, and just graduated from the Chicago Academy for the Arts. He's always been a showstopper.

"In fourth grade, I did my first musical, 'The Lion King,' and I've been doing it ever since," Houston said.

"In church, he was a shouter, sweating and putting up a performance. And everybody just loved it, even as a little boy," mother Jayla Cosby said. "It makes me so proud; I get a big knot in my throat. 'Oh my God, this is my baby. Look at him. He's really doing it.' I thought, 'wow,' seeing him flip. Where did you get that from? How did you learn that?"

Teacher Andy Robinson said he was a gifted student.

"A lot of talents he didn't even know he had, he's an elite dancer," Robinson said. "For the first time in our academy history, he double majored in dance and musical theatre. I think he has an energy and openness about him that is incredibly charismatic."

"I want my love for art to just bloom even more than it has before; I just want to always have that passion," Houston said.